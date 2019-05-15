Share:

OKARA-A four months pregnant woman, mother of a child, was tortured and strangled by husband and his accomplices here the other day.

According to police, Saima Bibi, daughter of Sarwar, was married off to Shabbir, son of Manzoor Ahmed of village 49/2L sometime ago. The couple had a child from the marriage. However, disputes arose in the family, and the woman was often subjected to torture by her husband. The other day, a quarrel occurred between the couple as usual.

Shabbir, his father Manzoor and two others beat Saima severely. Her state became critical. They put a rope around her neck and strangled her to death. The deceased was four months pregnant.

Later, parents of the woman were informed of her sudden death. When her father and brother came, the women who bathed the deceased Saima disclosed that she had marks of torture on her body. The brother of Saima got a case registered against Shabir, his father and accomplices at Okara Saddr police station.