As Amid a recent upsurge in attacks on efforts to protect children from the crippling disease, a woman polio worker was killed and another injured in an attack in the Chaman area.

In Rawalpindi, a polio team was thrashed and barred from vaccinating children in the Pirwadhai area by six members of a family, which led to the registration of a criminal case against them on Wednesday.

After the Rawalpindi incident, police registered an FIR on the complaint of sub-inspector Yasir Mehmood. AFP said, “We have a communication challenge, it’s a mistrust issue,” said Babar Atta, who is helping oversee the country’s vaccination drive, while referring to the panic over polio vaccination. I appeal to the authorities to have safety control to the polio teams.

ALLAHYAR MUHAMMAD YAQOOB,

Kech, May 2.