Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday chaired the 12th meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Syndicate. University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram, FJMU VC Prof Aamir Zaman Khan, Prof Tahira Murtaza, Umul Bonain Ali, MPA Ayesha Nawaz, Prof Nishat Masood, Prof Musarat Nisar, Prof Maira and Medical Superintendent Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Fayyaz, MS Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara and Principal Nursing College Ganga Ram attended the meeting. The meeting approved additional posts of professors, repair and restoration of building and regular treasurer of FJMU, purchase of Gestroscopy machine, colour developer ultra sound, six new neonatal ventilators and two anesthesia machines for Ganga Ram Hospital.