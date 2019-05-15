Share:

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday approved the interim-bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari in the fake accounts case.

Zardari has been summoned by the National Accountability on May 16 in relation to Haresh and Company case, which is a part of the ongoing investigation in the fake accounts and money laundering case.

In the petition, Zardari had stated that he has been summoned by the accountability watchdog in the Haresh and Company case and he could be arrested.

The former president has requested the court that NAB be stopped from arresting him and that his bail be approved.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is investigating more than 30 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the probe.

The former president’s other close aide and Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed a close aide and Omni Group chairman and his son, Abdul Ghani, were arrested by FIA in August 2018.

Several ‘benami’ accounts at multiple private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources.

The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.