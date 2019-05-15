Share:

ISLAMABAD - Zulfi Bukhari said Tuesday he was determined to bring positive changes in tourism industry through sustained reforms. The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday accorded approval for the appointment of Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari as Chairman of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

“Transparency in PTDC, making Pakistan an International brand and strong coordination with provinces will be my top priority,” Bukhari said in a statement issued by his ministry soon after the ratification of the appointment proposal.

The revamping of PTDC was in process to make it more effective and productive organization, he told APP. Zulfikar, who also holds the portfolio of National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) chairman, said the government had also appointed a professional managing director for the PTDC to make it corruption free institution. The government had already initiated the process of restructuring the corporation, he added. Outlining the government’s tourism policy, the chairman said the board had evolved a two-pronged strategy to bolster tourism industry in the five years tenure of the present government.

The prime focus of the board was on strengthening domestic tourism as a part of its short term policy and would be making it a base to attract foreign tourists, investors and businessmen, he added. The long-term policy involved the construction of beeches, resorts, five star hotels and coastal lines, the chairman explained.

To a query, he said protection of environment, culture and heritage would also be ensured as the provincial authorities had been asked to strictly follow government’s guideline in this regard.