Faisalabad - Heart Saver Foundation had donated 100 safety kits for doctors whose performing duty with corona confirm patients.

The donation of safety kits were handed over from General Secretary HSF Kashif Farooq and gave it away to MS Dr.Zafar Abbas Khan. Medical Social Officer Aasia Faqir Hussain, Asma Muzzamal and other were also present on the occasion.

Medical Superintendent appreciated the welfare services of the Heart Saver Foundation for donating medical equipment and thanked the donors and said that they value those who have a passion for humanitarian service and are also grateful for their cooperation.

He said that the supply of medical equipment to prevent the virus and we welcome all efforts to defeat Coruna.General Secretary Saver Heart Foundation said that doctors are heaos and they would be facilitae regularly.