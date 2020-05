Share:

KANDHKOT - Twenty five years old woman hailing from Katcha area of Ghouspur was killed by her father in the pretext of karo kari here on Thursday.

According to details, A woman identified as Zaibul mirani was shot dead by her father in the house within the jurisdiction of Kacho Keti area village Pir Bux Mirani. After committing crime the killer managed to flee from the scene.