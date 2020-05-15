Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Au­thority on Thursday seized 4000 litres of fake cold drinks destined to be supplied to the provincial capital.

Director General KP Food Authority Sohail Khan, in a statement issued here, said that a network of fake cold drinks producers has been dismantled and now they are settling their production units in the out­skirts of the provincial capital.

He warned that copying or producing international and national products locally is a crime and those found involved in this illegal business will be handled strictly.

Director Operations Dr Azmat Wazir while giving details of the crackdown revealed that Additional As­sistant Director Food Safety Wasif Shah and his team were busy in routine snap-checking when they inter­cepted a van carrying fake cold drinks.

The team chased the vehicle and reached the godown where more than four thousand litres of fake beverages were stored.