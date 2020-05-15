PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday seized 4000 litres of fake cold drinks destined to be supplied to the provincial capital.
Director General KP Food Authority Sohail Khan, in a statement issued here, said that a network of fake cold drinks producers has been dismantled and now they are settling their production units in the outskirts of the provincial capital.
He warned that copying or producing international and national products locally is a crime and those found involved in this illegal business will be handled strictly.
Director Operations Dr Azmat Wazir while giving details of the crackdown revealed that Additional Assistant Director Food Safety Wasif Shah and his team were busy in routine snap-checking when they intercepted a van carrying fake cold drinks.
The team chased the vehicle and reached the godown where more than four thousand litres of fake beverages were stored.