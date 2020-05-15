Share:

LAHORE - The district administration on Thursday sealed 45 shops in Shah Alam market and seven in other markets of the provincial capital for not maintaining social distancing protocols, enforced to contain spread of coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal said on his twitter account on Thursday that customers and shopkeepers were found flouting the social distancing rule, adding that they were not wearing face-masks and gloves. As a result, the authorities sealed the shops. He said that officers were checking the SOPs implementation in all market for prevention of the coronavirus.