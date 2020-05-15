Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said 758 new cases of coronavirus have been detected by testing 4487 samples which shows 17 percent of the tests while nine more patients died lifting the death toll to 243.

In a statement on Thursday, the chief minister said that 4487 tests were conducted against which 17 percent or 758 new cases have been diagnosed while so far 107,827 samples have been tested which surfaced 14,099 cases which were 13.1 percent of the total tests.

Syed Murad Ali said that nine more patients lost their lives and now the death toll has reached to 243 or 1.7 percent of the total patients. He added that at present 10,783 patients were under treatment, of them 9307 were in home isolation, 915 at Isolation center and 561 at different hospitals. Mr Shah said that 105 patients were in critical condition, including 37 on ventilators.

The chief minister said that 238 patients recovered and discharged to their homes. He added tat so far 243 or 1.7 percent of the total patients have recovered.

He said that out of 758 cases Karachi has 555 cases, including 137 in East, 124 in Central, 107 in South, 72 Korangi, 72 Malir and 58 in the West.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that in Hyderabad 33 cases have been diagnosed, 26 in Larkana, 16 Matiari, six in Tando Mohammad khan, five in Kambar-Shahdadkot, three each in Dadu, Ghotki, Jacobabad two each in Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur and Jamshoro while each one detected in Tharparkar, Kashmore-kandhkot, Naushehroferoze, Sujawal, and Thatta.

Talking about Larkana, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that four deaths stimming from Coronavirus have been established while eight other deaths which could be termed as coronavirus suspects, have taken place in a Mohalla. “We have collected 105 samples of the contacts of the eight persons died due to unknow reasons for lab test and their results are being awaited,” he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the people were resisting against giving their samples for lab test. “This is the result of baseless propaganda under which people on social media are seen saying: coronavirus is nothing and it is a conspiracy and others are saying fake tests are being conducted,” he said and added for God sake understand the gravity of the situation – people are dying in the infection.

Syed Murad Ali Shah deplored that a similar propaganda was being made in Pir-jo-Goth, Khairpur where people have been misguided that fake tests were being conducted by the government. “I am fighting for the life and health of the people but some people without caring about the health and life of the people are playing politics for their vested interests,” he deplored.

The chief minister said that there were 291 cases detected in Pir-jo-Goth and all of them have been retested. He added that out of 291 samples, result of 52 tests have been declared under which 18 have been diagnosed as positive while 34 declared as negative. “Those who have been declared negative will be tested again after five days to ascertain whether they have recovered or not,” he said. He also said that result of remaining 101 tests were yet to be declared.

The chief minister urged the people not to be influenced in the baseless propaganda and take care of themselves and others around them. He hoped that everyone would cooperate with the health department.