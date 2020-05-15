Share:

LAHORE - Nine more succumbed to COVID-19 in the province on Thursday, taking death toll to 223.

Out of a total fatalities in Punjab till date, as many as 82 casualties occurred in Lahore, 38 in Rawalpindi, 37 in Multan, 24 in Gujranwala, 15 in Faisalabad, six in Sargodha, five in Rahim Yar Khan, three in Gujrat, two each in Bahawalpur and Toba Tek Singh and one each in Attock, Hafizabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Muzafargarh, Sheikhupura and Narowal.

As many as 336 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the province, taking the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 13,561. Out of total 1, 3561 COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 10, 781 citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

Out of total confirmed patients, 4,636 have returned home after recovery and 223 died while 8,702 are still under treatnent at different hospitals and quarantine facilities across the province. Out of the collective figure of common citizens, prisoners and those isolated at quarantine facilities in Punjab, the highest number of 6,699 cases have been confirmed in Lahore alone, which has become an epicenter of coronavirus with 82 casualties and addition of 178 new patients in a single day.

Besides, as many as 978 patients are diagnosed with COVID-19 in Multan, 792 in Gujranwala, 791 in Rawalpindi, 601 in Gujrat, 524 in Faisalabad, 461 in Sialkot, 325 in Sargodha, 277 in DG Khan, 176 in Muzafargarh, 165 in Rahim Yar Khan, 163 in Jhelum, 132 in Bahawalpur, 127 in Lodhran, 126 in Hafizabad, 105 in Vehari, 98 in Sheikhupura, 96 in Kasur, 95 in Khushab, 93 in Bhakkar, 80 in Mandi Bahauddin, 78 in Narowal, 65 in Attock, 62 in Jhang, 58 in Nankana Sahib, 48 in Bahawalnagar, 47 in Layyah, 43 in Chiniot, 38 in Pakpattan, 36 in Sahiwal, 33 in Rajanpur, 31 in Mianwali, 30 each in Toba Tek Singh and Okara, 24 in Khanewal and 20 in Chakwal.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 147, 567 tests have been performed in the province.

Out of these, he said, 13,561 have been tested positive for the virus. He said that 37 critical patients were under treatment at High Dependency Units.