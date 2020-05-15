Share:

PESHAWAR - The district administration has launched a crackdown against shopkeepers who are violating the SOPs made for countering Covid-19 pandemic and sealed several shops while arresting 96 persons.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of Assistant com­missioner Syed Noman Ali Shah and Additional Deputy Commis­sioner Ashfaq Khan.

They raided various markets and checked availability of sani­tizers and masks for the dealers as well for the customers. Owing to lack of social distancing and not acting on the government SOPs the administration arrested 96 shopkeepers.

The Deputy Commissioner di­rected the authorities to com­pletely seal the shops which are violating the government or­ders.

He also directed the public not to come out of houses without any reason and cooperate with police to maintain proper order and social distancing among peo­ple.

Though the public are happy with the ease in the lockdown for Eid shopping, yet they are not fol­lowing the SOPs made for their health safety and hygiene to avert any possible spread of Covid-10 corona virus.