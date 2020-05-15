Share:

Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday has given permission to resume public transport system across the province amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to details, the CM has summoned a session with complete standard operating procedure (SOP) plan for the public transport in the province.

On the other hand, Pakistan International Airlines and other private airlines have also hinted at resuming the domestic flight operation before Eid-ul-Fitr. A schedule in this regard will be issued on May 16.

Reportedly, flight operations may be partially resumed at airports of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar with only 50 percent passengers allowed on board.

The development came after Pakistan reported 803 deaths from coronavirus and 37,218 cases.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic with 13,914 patients.