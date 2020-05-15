Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday laid the foundation stone of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology in DG Khan.

This 200-beded project will be completed with a total cost of Rs4.28 billion while Rs3 billion will be spent in the first phase for the construction of eight medical departments and other paraphernalia over an area of 44 Kanal in two years.

However, the 100-bed hospital will be made functional in the first phase. This modern medical facility which will benefit patients of all the four provinces, would have been made years before as it will also help to lessen the burden on Lahore and Multan hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said it was the gift of the PTI for the southern Punjab and public welfare projects will be completed on a priority basis along with the provision of other necessary facilities.

“Establishment of cardiology institute in DG Khan was a dream

of my father Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan which is being materialized today”, the CM stated. “I am the voice of all the people living in backward areas, including DG Khan, and their development projects are being completed in my supervision”, he further said.

Talking on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of modern intercity bus terminal project, the CM said that it will benefit the passengers of different cities besides resolving the 15 years old

traffic gridlock issue. The latest building will be constructed,

having all the necessary facilities including security and fire alarm system, bus sheds, signboards and sound system, he said.

While talking in the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of

beautification and expansion of 1.5-KM long Sangam/Old Daat Bridge, the CM told that expansion of this area will facilitate lakhs of citizens besides resolving the 10 years old traffic congestion problem in DG Khan. This project will be completed in one year to ease the traffic movement of Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

Later, the CM unveiled the plaques of different projects for DG Khan at Commissioner’s Office.

He inaugurated the project of three spur structure. This project will save the different localities including Chak Raman, Gajjani, Kotwala and Mauza Bait Alam from the devastations of flood besides saving animals and crops.

After the 2010 flood, the adjacent localities at the right side of the Sindh River were facing looming floodwater threat.

The spur structure will also decrease the breach of adjoining canals. An inverted hockey- type embankment will be constructed along with Gajjani Escape and J-Head type spur will be constructed along with Bait Alam and Kotwala roads.

The CM also inaugurated the 100-bed social security hospital project along with BSL-III lab project in DG Khan Teaching Hospital which will be equipped with most modern medical apparatus to conduct coronavirus tests.

He presented a cheque worth 26.70 crores to CEO MEPCO for the provision of electricity in Tuman Buzdar, Tuman Qaiserani, Tuman Khosa, Tuman Leghari and other localities.

He said that this will usher in an era of development as the houses of tribesmen will be electrified for the first time to change their lifestyle.

He also laid the foundation stone of rehabilitation projects of Jinnah Family Park and Kashmir Park besides inaugurating almonry project for DG Khan.

Minister of State Zartaj Gul, Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Advisor Hanif Pitafi, assembly members, former assembly member Meena Leghari, ACS (U) Tahir Khursheed, Secretary Specialized Healthcare, Commissioner and RPO DG Khan, CEO IDAP and others were present on this occasion.

Buzdar also met with public representatives at Commissioner Office DG Khan in which matters pertaining to overall situation, steps being taken for prevention from coronavirus and development projects came under discussion.

CM carefully listened to their proposals and recommendations and assured them full implementation in order to resolve problems of the masses.

Buzdar directed administrative officers to resolve problems of the masses forthwith.

Later, CM chaired special meeting at Commissioner Office DG Khan. Officials of PWD and NHA gave him a detailed briefing on the construction and repair of roads of DG Khan Division.

He was also apprised about progress being made on development projects.

CM directed PWD and NHA officials to expeditiously complete under construction development projects. He further directed that construction and repair of six schemes of N-55 Indus Highway from Ramak to Kashmoor should also be completed speedily.

CM directed that construction and repair of Indus Highway from Taunsa to Tibbi Qaisarani should be completed on preferential basis and directed to improve approach road up to Steel Bridge.

Development projects are due right of deprived and backward masses and their right to progress will be returned at the earliest, he added.

Buzdar directed to complete Indus Highway passing from Taunsa City and also complete dual drain project as soon as possible.

He further maintained that PTI government has started real progress and will attain many other achievements. CM underscored that we are endeavouring to achieve our objectives day in and day out on the direction and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister of State Zartaj Gul, Advisor Hanif Patafi, Members Punjab Assembly Ahmed Ali Dareshk, Ghulam Mohyuddin Khosa, Dr Shaheena Khosa, Javed Iqbal Qaisarani, party leader Sardar Abdul Qadir Khosa, ACS (U) Tahir Khursheed, Commissioner DG Khan Division, RPO and other officers also attended the meeting.