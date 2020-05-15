Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed has said complete lockdown will be imposed from Friday to Sunday in the city under the standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) devised by the government. According to a press release issued here on Thursday, all markets, bazaars, shops besides any kind of movement would remain banned and all private offices would also remain shut down for three days, including Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The CCPO said double passenger on motorcycles as well as all kinds of public transport would not be allowed, adding that check points would be set up to implement the lockdown