With the beginning of monsoon, there is every possibility of waterborne diseases like dengue. Dengue, also known as break-bone fever due to the extreme pain it causes in the bones, is a mosquito-borne infection. It is transmitted through the bite of an infected female mosquito Aedes aegypti’. Anyone can suffer from dengue including the young, old, rich, and poor. Whoever is bitten by the mosquito is a victim of the dengue infection. If untreated or not treated on time, it may even lead to death. Since there is no known vaccine to treat dengue, it is always better to keep the dengue virus at bay.

Since mosquitoes are found in accumulated water and unhygienic conditions, the best way to prevent dengue is to eliminate all the possible breeding grounds for the mosquitoes. Regular cleaning, emptying and covering of water storage containers, using mosquito nets and repellents, and wearing long-sleeved clothes may help us keep away from the mosquitoes and their bites.

ARSLAN KHAN,

Rawalpindi.