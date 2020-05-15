Share:

KARACHI - The capacity for coronavi­rus test at Dow University of Health Science is 1000 per day and all daily test samples are taken free of charge while reports are also issued without any charges. The spokesman to DUHS in a statement on Thursday said that the facil­ity of coronavirus test was being provided by the Gov­ernment of Sindh.

He said Dow University Ojha Campus provided 250 COVID-19 test tokens on first come first serve basis at free of charge. While in the emergency and samples obtained by various teams of Sindh Health department are also provided to Dow Lab. In this regard, no ser­vice charges of any kind are applicable at any stage. The spokesman of DUHS said people should not pay any charges for tests as there were no any service charges for prompt test. The spokes­man said all the affairs of COVID-19 were being looked after by the Sindh Health department.