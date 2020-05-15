Share:

ISLAMABAD - EastEnders is set to resume filming by the end of June. Charlotte Moore, the broadcaster’s director of content, said the BBC One soap would be up and running again within weeks, along with Top Gear. Her statement came after production was halted on the show due to the coronavirus pandemic and a day after. It is confirmed ITV’s Coronation Street is in the final stages of a ‘return-to-production protocol’. Moore told: ‘We’ve been looking carefully at how we can safely put some of our shows back into production, and I’m pleased to announce that we plan to begin filming again on both EastEnders and Top Gear by the end of June. ‘We’re also exploring ways to restart shooting on dramas and other major BBC shows.’ She added: ‘Of course, we will work within Government guidelines. Crews will be strictly limited. Cast members will do their own hair and make-up. Social distancing will be in place.’