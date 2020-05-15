Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday met with the Ambassador of European Union Androulla Kaminara along with Ambassador of Netherlands Wouter Plomp and Czech Republic’s Ambassador Tomas Smentanka at the Ministry of Interior.

A statement issued by the ministry said that matters of mutual interest were brought under discussion. On exchanging views about the pandemic, the European Union Ambassador offered aid of worth 150 million Euros to assist Pakistan in combating this novel coronavirus. “We would like to provide relief to the ones who are suffering in this hard time,” she said.

The interior minister welcomed the offer and said it would be of great significance for the masses who are unable to sustain living during this crisis situation.

In response to the point raised about expediting the process, the minister responded that the government has already issued instructions to facilitate the execution of relief projects.

The Ministry of Interior had issued orders earlier saying that the requirement of NOC (no objection certificate) wasn’t mandatory and organizations could work in direct assistance with NDMA and PDMAs countrywide.

The ambassador welcomed the systematic way of providing relief to the public. We would like to facilitate and support on local levels and this system can help us reach the deserving, she added.

While discussing other matters, Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that the government is trying its best to achieve a balance between health and economic needs of people. Our departments have been trying to perform to best of their abilities, the minister said. “Our overall performance has been quite satisfactory in majority of the areas, however, there is always room for improvement and we keep striving for the best.”

“We want best for our people and we will keep working for it,” Shah added.