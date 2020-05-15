Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara Thursday called on Minister for Interior Brig(R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and offered aid of worth 150 million Euros to assist Pakistan in combating the novel coronavirus.

Ambassador of Netherlands Wouter Plomp and Czech Republic’s Ambassador Tomas Smentanka were also present in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were also come under discussion. “We will like to provide relief to the ones who are suffering in this hard time”, Androulla Kaminara said.

The minister welcomed the offer and said it would be of great significance for the masses who were unable to sustain living during this crisis situation.

In response to the point raised about expediting the process for relief, the minister said that the government had already issued instructions to facilitate the execution of relief projects.

The ministry of Interior had issued orders earlier saying that the requirement of No objection Certificate was not mandatory and the organizations could work in direct assistance with NDMA and PDMA countrywide.

The ambassador welcomed the systematic way of providing relief to the public. “We will like to facilitate support on local levels and this system can help us reach the deserving”, she added.

The minister said that the government was trying its best to achieve a balance between health and economic needs of people.

“Our departments have been trying to perform to best of their abilities. Our overall performance has been quite satisfactory in majority of the areas, however, there is always room for improvement and we keep striving for the best” he added.

Ijaz Shah said, “We want best for our people and the government will keep working for it.”

The ambassador thanked the ministry for extending cooperation over previous projects that were successfully completed.

She expressed the hope that relief projects could be executed soon.