Faisalabad - Faisalabad Development Authority proposed the mega development project of 40 KM Express Way to link Satayana road to Karachi Lahore Motorway (KLM) from Gaytaan wala chowk Batala Colony.

This was disclosed by FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja while giving the briefing on agenda points for next Governing body meeting during a special meeting held at FDA committee room. MPA Mian Waris Aziz presided the meeting. MPA Adil Parvez, Vice Chairman WASA Sh Shahid Javed, Other members of Governing Body Javed Sharif, Yasir Anwar, Majid Hussain, Nasir Mehmood, Syed Sultan Azam, Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Directors Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Suhail Maqood,Directors Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Asma Mohsin, Director Admn WASA Shoaib Rasheed, Director Revenue WASA Sheharyar,Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers were present in the meeting.

FDA Director General informed that multidimensional development projects were being conceived by FDA for city development as per international standard and proposal of Express way to link KLM from city was also part of this development programme. He hoped that the distance of Lahore and other cities would be squeezed by virtue of Express way and this project would help in bringing social and economic revolution in the area.

The meeting unanimously decided to present the Express Way Project to Punjab Government for extending request to include the project in the Annual Development Programme of next financial year.

It was informed to the meeting that the Kashmir bridge underpass project would be completed during the month of June subject to provision of remaining funds of Rs150 million from the Punjab Government.