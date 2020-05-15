Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Assistant Commissioner Lakki Marwat Nadir Shahzad Khan fined owners of several filling stations for selling petrol and diesel on ex­orbitant prices.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb who had received public complaints about sale of oil products on high rates, he paid surprise inspection visits to the filling stations on late night.

Nadir Shahzad checked the gauge and per litre prices of diesel and petrol.

He imposed heavy fine on own­ers of five petrol pumps and also sent two operators to jail over sell­ing oil commodities on prices of their own will.

The assistant commissioner is­sued warning to the owners and operators of filling stations to ex­tend prices reduction relief an­nounced by the government to people otherwise they would face legal action.

He also reiterated that the dis­trict administration would ensure provision of oil products to people on control rate.

He warned that pump owners and operators who are tempering with gauge and selling petrol and diesel on high rates would not be spared at all.