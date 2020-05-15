Share:

Gilgit - People from different walks of life appreciated the decision of federal government regarding construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam and Gilgit-Chitral Expressway.

Senior leader and General Secretary of PTI Gilgit Baltistan, Fatah Ullah while talking to APP said that after decision of these two mega projects the primer minister had won their hearts.

He said the construction of dams in the country would help meet energy requirements and would provide more water resources for agricultural needs of the country. “In the same way after completion of Gilgit-Chitral Expressway the miseries of people of both region would surely be minimizes”, he added.

Fath Ullah said that decision of construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam was essential for national water security strategy and to meet agricultural as well as energy needs of the country.

He said that besides optimum utilisation of the available water resources for agricultural needs, construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam would help meet the energy requirements of the country at affordable rates.

He said the decision about utalisation of local material would not only provide huge job opportunities to the local people but also boost construction and allied industries and provide a huge stimulus to the national economy.

The Diamer Bhasha dam after completion would generate 4,500MW electricity and an area of 1.23 million acres of land would be brought under cultivation.

Raja Jahanzeb, Member of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly and a senior leader of PTI said that people of GB were much happy because now federal cabinet had decided construction of Gilgit-Chitral Expressway.

