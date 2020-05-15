Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government, in national assembly, will today (Friday) conclude debate on coronavirus crisis in the country.

The senior members from government and opposition discussed coronavirus at length, but so far remained unable to evolve a unanimous strategy on a single matter pertaining to fighting the pandemic.

The opposition in this special session strongly criticized government for not making unanimous policy on lockdown, testing coronavirus strategy and other related matters. Whereas, the government claimed that it had taken appropriate measures to deal with global challenge.