ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday gave the federal government one week time to submit its reply in petitions related to difficulties being faced during police investigations of major crimes and implementation of the Police Order, 2002.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice AtharMinallah conducted hearing of the petition and adjourned the hearing till May 21 after the federal government sought more time to submit its response.

During the hearing, Additional Inspector General (AIG) of the Islamabad police Kamran Adil appeared before the court and told the court that capital police are paid only Rs350 as investigation allowance for each case.

At this, the IHC Chief Justice observed that the investigation officer also has to take evidence to the laboratory in Lahore and by paying a meagre amount of Rs350 to the IO of a case, the system itself sets him up for corruption. He added that this is a big failure of justice and our priorities are wrong.

Justice Athar also said that VIPs only use the police force for their own purposes. He continued that the Police Order 2002 has been enforced and hence what is happening in Islamabad now is illegal. He remarked that they as a society are responsible for what is happening.

He remarked that high profile cases are highlighted in the media but real issues are neglected. The IHC CJ regretted that they have not learnt anything from the coronavirus.

The IHC bench said that had justice been a priority in this country, our courts would not have been in shops. The common man should be our priority and practices violating basic human rights should end.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar requested the court to grant the government two weeks to submit its response.

The CJ asked the government lawyer if he had considered the number of cases, which would be awaiting justice during those two weeks. He also noted that Islamabad did not have its own jail and there was no prosecution either. Referring to the temporary lock-up in the city, Justice Athar asked that if the additional attorney general had ever visited the lock-up and if he would deem it fit for any human to live.

He added that the deputy commissioner is also responsible and he should have visited each police station and inspect them in line with the police rules.

The secretary of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan and former IG police Dr ShoaibSuddle were also present during the hearing.

Previously, the IHC appointed ShoaibSuddle, Kamal-ud-Din Tipu, Superintendent, Central Prison, Rawalpindi and Director General National Police Bureau as amici curiae in the petition seeking implementation of the Police Order, 2002.

The bench also appointed AbidSaqi Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council, Vice Chairman Islamabad Bar Council, Presidents of Islamabad High Court Bar Association, Islamabad District Bar Association and IshratHussain Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to assist the court as amicus.

In its order, the IHC bench further directed the office to issue notices to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory, Secretary Ministry of Interior, Federation through the Secretary Cabinet Division and the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Capital Territory.

It added, “They shall nominate their respective authorized officers to appear before this Court and submit their respective written comments. They shall also explain why implementation of the Police Order, 2002 is being delayed which provides for appropriate remedies regarding some of the difficulties highlighted in the petition.”

The IHC bench also directed the Registrar of the court to seek reports from the learned Sessions Judges and the Special Judges regarding reasons for delays in conclusion of criminal trials.