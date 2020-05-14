Share:

The Israeli annexation plans for the Occupied West Bank, which are supported by the Trump administration, are in blatant violation of International Law. Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention and First Additional Protocols prohibit the occupier from transferring its own population to occupied territory or deporting civilians living under occupation. Under the Statute of the International Criminal Court Article 8(2)(b)(viii), the annexation will amount to war crime, which must prevented.

Following the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, the illegal confiscation of land and construction of settlements in Palestinian territory has led to gross violations against the human rights of Palestinians. Settlers enjoy protections and privileges under Israeli law and government policy, whereas Palestinians are subject to an alternative, military court system. They routinely face arbitrary detentions and violence at the hands of Israeli soldiers.

The Trump peace plan should not be imposed on the Palestinians, who have rejected it completely and disengaged from the process. The US has claimed to support a two-state solution of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Many fear that the implementation of the so-called peace plan and annexation of West bank, against the wishes of the Palestinian people, will only lead to more violence and make the two-state solution irrelevant. With Secretary Pompeo visiting the restive region, the US must stop Israel from executing its plans of annexation.

Countries that claim to be supporters of a rules-based system and international law should speak out against this. The international community has a role to play in reaching for an equitable solution to the conflict that addresses the legitimate concerns of both stakeholders. Palestinians should not be subjected to a unilateral action by Israel that deprives them of their land and liberties. The great power distance between the two sides has led to unabated aggression against the Palestinian population. If there is political will and sincerity, there should be no doubt that a viable solution can be found that ends the illegal occupation. But the current proposal is absolutely unacceptable.