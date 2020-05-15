Share:

LAHORE - An online dialogue, participated by experts on economy and tobacco control, while discussing the findings of a survey said the two-thirds of smokers wanted to end their relationship with cigarettes but could not due to the lack of proper counseling or medicines. The dialogue organized by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child discussed the ‘Studying Tobacco Users of Pakistan survey’, which was conducted in 10 most populous cities of Pakistan. Dr Ziauddin said more than 6,000 smokers participated in the survey. The survey found a smoker spends almost Rs2, 000 on cigarettes and smokes about 13 cigarettes a day. Additionally, the survey found 16% of cigarette packs were found to be illegal. However, this estimate is much lower than the claims made by the tobacco industry. Another participant, Sanaullah Ghumman, General Secretary of the Pakistan National Heart Association, said multinational tobacco companies were involved in the illegal trade of cigarettes as they underreported their production and then put their non-reported products on the illicit market, causing billions of loss to the state. Sajjad Ahmed Cheema, SPARC Executive Director, said the government did a good job by introducing tobacco taxation reforms for tobacco control, and hoped the govt would continue its tobacco taxation policy and enhance FED on cigarette as proven strategy to discourage smoking and increasing government revenue in upcoming budget 2020-2021.