PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initially created 1,000 new vacancies from BS-03 up to BS-18 for various health service delivery outlets in the merged tribal districts.
Recruitment process against the newly created vacancies has been started and it would be completed by July.
In addition, more than 1100 additional vacancies will also be created in the next phase, and overall more than 2300 new vacancies would be created for strengthening the health sector in the merged districts.
It was revealed in a meeting held here on Thursday to review the progress on various initiatives of the provincial government taken to improve the health service delivery system in the merged tribal districts with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.
The meeting was given a detailed presentation about the progress so far made on the strengthening of various public sector hospitals, provision of necessary equipments and medicines to those hospitals, creation of new vacancies for the hospitals, recruitments against the already created vacancies and various other initiatives launched under the Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP).
Regarding the approved schemes for strengthening healthcare system in the merged districts, it was informed that the schemes included upgradation of DHQ hospital Khaar Bajawar from category B to A, upgradation of DHQ Hospital Parachinaar Kurrum from category C to B, establishment of category D Hospital at Sub-division Darra, establishment of Thalassemia Center at the DHQ Hospital at Miraanshah, establishment of Hospital and Medical College in South Waziristan, establishment of category B hospital in Orakzai, strengthening of Extended Program of Immunization (EPI), provision of Standard Medical Equipments and Medicines to all the secondary level hospitals, provision of express power supply line to all the district headquarters hospitals, appointment of specialist doctors in hospitals across the merged districts.
The Chief Minister directed the highups of health department to expedite recruitment process against the already created vacancies as well as creation of new vacancies and added that timeline be given for the timely completion of all the recruitment process.
He also directed the concerned quarters to expedite work on the upgradation of hospitals and provision of Standard Medical Equipments to the hospitals in the merged area and remarked that any sort of unnecessary delay in the implementation of these schemes would not be tolerated.