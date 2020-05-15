Share:

ISLAMABAD - Recently, Kylie Jenner showed off her fully-contoured complexion in the photo on her California driver’s license, which she renewed at the Thousand Oaks DMV last June. It’s hard to believe it’s only been seven years since the 22 year old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got her license during her 16th birthday. Kylie also spent her time organizing her accessories closet at while in quarantine at her $36.5M Holmby Hills mansion. The quick glimpse revealed 22 pairs of heels including Jimmy Choos, 10 Hermès ‘Birkin’ bags, eight Prada purses, three Louis Vuitton bags, and a $5,695 Judith Leiber ‘$1 Billion’ clutch. Jenner enlisted her two year old daughter Stormi Webster to assist with the unboxing presentation of her ‘amazing, delicious’ Kylie Skin sugar lip scrub launching this Friday at 9am.