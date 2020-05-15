Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani has said that after promot­ing children from class I to VIII in the next classes, now students of class IX, X, XI and XII will also be promoted to next classes in Sindh province.

Without exams, they will be promoted to the next classes and their marks will be increased by 3% under a formula. It has been agreed in the NCC meeting chaired by the Federal Minister of Edu­cation and the Ministers of Education of other provinces that in the present cir­cumstances, it is not possible to conduct examinations. They will be willing to take the exams, but if it is possible in the light of the circumstances, their exams can be taken.

He expressed these views in a press conference with Sindh Education Secre­tary Syed Khalid Haider Shah and Secre­tary Colleges Sindh Baqir Naqvi at Sindh Assembly Auditorium on Thursday.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani said that two days ago in meeting of the steer­ing committee of the education depart­ment of Sindh province, it was announced to promote students from class I to VIII in the next classes but a sub-committee for class IX to XII was formed in this regard.

He said that the committee had submit­ted its report yesterday, which also pro­posed amendments in the law regarding promotion of students from class IX to XII in the next classes without examina­tions.

Saeed Ghani said that in this regard, it was agreed in the meeting chaired by the Federal Minister of Education in the NCC on Thursday through the video link of the education ministers of all the provinces that the ninth to twelfth grade would also be promoted across the country.

He said that if one’s marks in the ninth was 60%, then he would now be counted as 63% in the matriculation result and he would be able to get admission in the eleventh in the same proportion Similar­ly, one’s success rate in the eleventh will be calculated by adding 3% to it.

Replying to a question, Saeed Ghani said that the current situation was not normal and the move would definitely lead to some problems, so the sub-committee would hold regular meet­ings to resolve the issue. Replying to another question, the Sindh Education Minister said, “we are also in touch with the Universities and Higher Sec­ondary Boards in this regard. Similar­ly, we are also in touch with the Medi­cal and Engineering Admissions and Technical Boards.”

Replying to a question, Saeed Ghani said that students who had failed in one or two subjects or had not taken the exam for any reason would be declared successful by giving passing marks.