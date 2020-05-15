Share:

ISLAMABAD - Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar are in the limelight from quite a long time. The rumors of these two dating are in the air since they have shared screen space in Paray Hut Love. Their on-screen chemistry was absolutely sizzling and people couldn’t help but wonder whether they are in a relationship or not. Recently, Maya Ali has appeared in a live session with HSY where she discussed her relationship with co-star Sheheryar Munawar. She said, “Some people said they are doing this because of film promotions, some said no, there is something else.” Maya Ali clarified and said, “I don’t know how to respond to such people. I talk to Sheheryar whenever we have to talk about our projects. Now a days, there is no work so we don’t talk much. But there is nothing more than this.”