PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the establish­ment of Tiger Force is a good step taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Young people want to serve Pakistan by joining the Tiger Force and I am proud of these youngsters and pay tribute to them for their spirit,” he this while addressing the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Re­lief Tiger Force at Alpuri Shangla.

Deputy Commissioner Shangla, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Malakand Division office bearers Sadid-ur-Rehman, Waqar Ahmad and heads of various departments were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said, “I am proud of you because you want to serve the nation without salary, personal gain and greed.”

Shaukat Yousafzai said that they have to work with government de­partments. The way Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking steps against hoarding and the volunteers will have to keep an eye on everything.

He said that the government wants to help the people but there is a shortage of resources.