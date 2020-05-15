Share:

LAHORE - More rain with thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hour. According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper and central parts of the province and is likely to persist during the next two days. According to the Meteorological Department, rain-thunderstorm, with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm, is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Jhang, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar during night on Thursday. Today (Friday), hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Attock, Bhakkar and Layyah. Maximum and minimum temperature in city was recorded as 25 and 21 centigrade, respectively on Thursday.