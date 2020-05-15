Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau has sought asset details of federal minsiter for Civil Aviatation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and others from district administration.

The NAB had written a letter to the Additional District Collector (Revenue) Rawalpindi and said, " National Accountability Bureau (Rawalpindi) is conducting Complaint verification under the provision of NAO, 1999. As per subject owns land in Taxila in view therefore you are requested to provide record pertaining to agricultural, residential and commercial properties/plots, purchased/owned/sold in the name of Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Talat Yasmin, Ali Sarwar Munir, Zainab Hayat, Mansoor Hayat Khan and Mamona Hayat within the jurisdiction of District Rawalpindi."