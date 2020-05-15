Share:

ISLAMABAD - Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested four members of notorious ‘Kashi gang’ involved in dacoities as well as street crime and recovered six snatched mobile phones, motorbikes and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

According to details, DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to ensure crackdown against criminals including those involved in incidents of dacoity, street crime, and accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted a special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan which successfully arrested four members of notorious `Kashi gang’ involved in snatching valuables at gun point.

They have been identified as Qasim Alias Kashi, resident of Khyban Sir Syed Rawalpindi, UmerRaiz Alias Umer son of Raiz, Muhammad Haseeb son of Abdul Majeed and Waleed Alias Cheeko, resident of Islam PuraPirwadhi, Rawalpindi. The police team also recovered six snatched cell phones, motorbikes used in crime and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of Islamabad. Separate cases have been registered at SabziMandi police station against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-din Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas, according to the officials.