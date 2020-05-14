Share:

LAHORE - National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has connected High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) system with High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) system first time in Pakistan.

The NTDC spokesman said that for the purpose, about three kilometer long 500 kV AC Transmission Line i.e 500 kV Double Circuit Transmission Line on quad-bundled Drake conductor, for looping In/Out of second circuit of 500 kV Lahore New (South) grid station to Sheikhupura transmission line at Balloki Lahore HVDC Convertor Station has been completed and energized.

The spokesman said that the government of Pakistan has planned installation of about 4000MW Power Plants including imported coal based power plants at Bin Qasim & Hub and Thar Coal based Power Plants in Thar area in Southern part of the country. These power plants will be connected with 500 kV Matiari switching station through 500 kV HVAC transmission lines. Moreover, 890 km long +660kV HVDC bipole transmission line from Matiari to Lahore along with converter stations at both ends will be constructed by an Independent Transmission Company on BOOT basis for transfer of bulk power from Matiari to upcountry load centers.

The spokesman said that the purpose of HVAC transmission lines is for reliable dispersal of power coming from South to mid-country (load centers) via HVDC bipoles. Managing Director NTDC Engr Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan appreciated the efforts of NTDC team for timely completion of the project despite prevailing Pandemic COVID-19 and lockdown situation in the country.