Islamabad - The Government of Japan will provide fifth tranche of assistance worth $4.003 million to the Government of Pakistan through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to support the government's efforts in combating the novel coronavirus disease.

Prior to this grant assistance, the Government of Japan had provided a total assistance of $ 3.410 Million to Pakistan through UNICEF, IOM, IFRC and UNHCR for a similar support.

Through this assistance, the UNOPS would provide necessary technical assistance and equipment/material to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by considering situation on the ground, as well as to respond to the request it received from the Government of Pakistan. This support is likely to boost Pakistan’s capacity to quickly track the coronavirus affected and treat them accordingly, thereby reducing and delaying the local transmission of the virus and minimizing the serious illness and deaths due to COVID-19. Furthermore, it would also strengthen the ongoing health services during the fast approaching peak period of the pandemic and would help in minimizing its socio-economic impact.

H.E. Mr. Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, while appreciating the tremendous efforts of the Government of Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19, stated that the latest assistance by the Government of Japan would support Pakistan's efforts towards defeating this lethal virus pandemic. The Ambassador stressed upon the need of taking more collective measures by the international community to fight out this disease. He further stated that the Government of Japan, in the light of its long-standing friendship, would continue to provide its support to the Government of Pakistan, not only in its efforts to fight against COVID-19 but also in other matters related to Japan-Pakistan socio-economic cooperation.