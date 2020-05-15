Share:

MOHMAND - District Police Officer (DPO) Fazal Ahmad Jan has re­iterated that aggressive operations against drug deal­ers would continue without any discrimination in or­der completely eradicate the menace of drugs from Mohmand district.

The DPO said this while talking to local journalists here on Thursday.

He said that drugs elimination is the first priority and criminals should give up this illegal business and surrender to the law or leave the area.

He said that police operations against drug dealers and criminal elements are underway to protect the life and property of citizens.

He informed that under the supervision of SDPO Lower Mohmand Dilfaraz Khan and DSP Dilawar Khan, SHO Lower Mohmand Police Station Qasim Jan, along with other police team raided against heroin dealers Muhammad Khan, Haleem Syed and Wajid in the premises of Lower Prang Ghar.

Muhammad Haleem was arrested red-handed and recovered heroin and a pistol from his possession.

Dilfaraz told that under the Narcotics Act, cases have been registered against drug dealers in Lower Mo­hmand police station and investigation has been started.

Mohmand Police has done a remarkable job in profes­sional duty during the last one year. At least 130 POs in­volved in murder, attempted murder and other crimes of other districts have been arrested and handed over to the concerned police told by District Police Officer Fazal Ahmad Jan while talking to local journalists here at Dis­trict headquarters Ghalanai on the other day.

He said that the police, during the last four months, destroyed 4118 poppy crops, recovered 55 grams of opium, 16 kg of hashish, 180 grams of heroin and 110 grams of Ice drug.