Rawalpindi - Police have arrested two men on charges of assaulting two females sexually in different areas of city, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

One of the victims aged 12 years was disabled, he said. The rapists have been identified as Muhammad Riaz and Danish, against whom cases were registered under sections 376 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), he added.

According to him, a man told officials of Police Station (PS) Airport that he along with his wife went hospital for medical check-up while leaving his 12-year-old disabled daughter alone in the house.

He said Muhammad Riaz entered in his house and raped his daughter forcefully. “Riaz is known to me and often visits my house,” he told police. He requested police to register a case and arrest the rapist. Police registered case against accused and arrest him, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Civil Lines Circle Beenish Fatima along with Station House Officer (SHO) PS Airport SI ChaudhryRiaz also visited victim family and assured them police would bring the rapist to the task as per law.

“We have sent the victim girl to hospital for medico legal report,” said ASP Beenish Fatima in a statement issued here. She added those involved in abusing children are evils of society and police would get them punished from the court of law by producing substantial evidences.

Meanwhile, officials of PS RattaAmral also rounded up a man namely Danish for raping a woman in her house. The police have registered a case against the rapist and locked him up. Superintendent of Rawal Division (SP) RaiMazhar, while talking to media men, said the man walked in house of woman and assaulted her sexually in RattaAmral. He said police registered case against rapist on complaint of woman and held him. “Victim woman underwent medico legal report and police are waiting for result to be issued by doctors,” he said. He added the rapist would be brought to his logical end through court of law.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas appreciated the efforts of SP RaiMazhar, ASP Beenish Fatima and other raiding team members for nabbing the rapists in short time.