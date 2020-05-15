Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has asked the National Textile University (NTU), Faisalabad, to play its role in helping the textile industry of the country in value addition and diversification of its products.

He stated this during a presentation given by Rector of NTU, Professor Dr. Tanveer Hussain, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here yesterday.

The Rector gave a comprehensive presentation about the role of university in providing quality education. He informed that the university offered textile-related programs at undergraduate and post-graduate levels and its textile programs were not only accredited in Pakistan but with the Textile University of the UK as well.

He mentioned that the university enjoyed collaboration with almost all reputed international universities offering textile-related programs.

Prof Dr. Tanveer Hussain further stated that the graduates of the university were in high demand as most of them got their employment offer in final year of their studies.

Appreciating the role of NTU in producing qualified and skilled manpower, the President said that the university had greater a contribution in promotion of textile industry as well as boosting the export sector of the country.

He said that the universities were required to adopt innovative information communication technologies to ensure access to quality education in view of the challenges posed by corona pandemic.