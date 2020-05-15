Share:

ATTOCK - Police booked an administrator of a seminary for women on charges of sexually assaulting and blackmailing principal of the seminary to keep illicit relations with her in Fatehjang city, police sources said. The victim (HB) a resident of village Bhattar reported to Police that she had done her masters in Arabic (Shahadat ul Alamia) from Bhera Sharif and has been working as principal of seminary for women in Fatehjang city where the male administrator forcefully assaulted her.

She added that as the accused kept blackmailing her to have relations with him, she resigned from the principalsip and remained at her house but the accused kept calling her and threatened her. Having no option to save her honor she reported the case to the police.

When contacted, the investigating officer ASI Mohammad Ashraf confirmed the incident and added that an FIR No. 170/20 has been registered in Fatehjang police station against the nominated accused under section 376 PPC and started further investigation.