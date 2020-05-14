Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 33,804.90 points as compared to 33,693.04 points on the last working day, with positive change of 111.86 points (0.33%). A total of 240,208,647 shares were traded compared to the trade of 219,201,627 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs6.159 billion as compared to Rs8.213 billion during last trading day. As many as 352 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 188 recorded gain and 147 sustained losses whereas the share prices of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 20,945,500 shares and price per share of Rs22.59, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 18,644,000 with price per share of Rs12.78 and Agritech Limited with a volume of 14,795,500 and price per share of Rs4.33

The Nestle PakistanXD recorded maximum increase of Rs260.21 per share, closing at Rs6347.50, Unilever FoodsXD was runner up with the increase of Rs89 per share, closing at Rs9100.

The Indus Dyeing recorded maximum decrease of Rs42 per share, closing at Rs528, whereas prices of Bata (Pak) XD decreased by Rs39.16 per share closing at Rs1349.84.