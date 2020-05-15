Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial said on Thursday that the federal government’s agriculture package worth over Rs 56 billion would prove to be a milestone for progress and prosperity of farmers. Talking to the media here, he said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the incumbent government had given an exemplary package for betterment of farmers and uplift of the agriculture sector. Under the package, farmers would be given subsidy on fertilisers, interest rate on agricultural loans would be reduced, while subsidy on sales tax on cotton seed, pesticides to kill white fly and on locally-manufactured tractors would also be given, he added. Langrial appreciated the package and added that farmers and farmer organisations had termed the package highly important. It would help farmers to buy agricultural inputs on time besides helping growers in reducing their cost of production, he added. He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all possible measures were being taken for welfare of farmers.