KARACHI - The City Administration on Thursday continued action against shopping centers, markets and shops at Tariq Road for violation of Standard Op­erating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to contain advancement of coronavirus. The sealed shopping cen­ters, shops and markets were violating SOPs and social distancing was not being maintained among the buyers also, said a handout issued from the Commissioner Karachi office.

The sealed businesses include Ideas Gul Ahmed, Salman Fashion Shop, Qureshi Garments, Kids and Kids, Sarkab Cloths, Uzma Shopping Center, Rafi Shopping Center, PMC Shopping Center, Razzaq Kundan, Motiwa­la Arcade, Shadman Cen­ter and Al Margin Shoes. All the sealed were at Tariq Road.