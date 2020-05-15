KARACHI - Sindh government has decided to establish six Infectious Diseases Hospitals, one each at the divisional headquarter, in the province.
The decision was made in a meeting held here with Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah in the chair on Thursday, said a stat ement.
Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Chairman Planning & Development Board Muhammad Waseem, Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi, Health Secretary Zahid Abbasi, Secretary Works & Services Imran Atta Soomro and other officers attended the meeting.
The Sindh CS told that it would cost Rs 10 billion to establish 400-bed Infectious Diseases Hospital in Karachi, and 200-bed Infectious Diseases Hospital each in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas and Shaheed Benazirabad.
He directed all the divisional commissioners to identify the land for establishing the Infectious Diseases Hospitals at the divisional headquarter cities.
Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho told that 400-bed Infectious Diseases Hospital in Karachi would shortly be made functional and an institution would also be setup for training of paramedics.
The meeting also sanctioned Rs 180 million for upgrading the ICU of Liaquat University of Health & Medical Sciences Jamshoro.
The meeting also discussed various other health projects and it was informed that 88 schemes in health sector would be completed by December this year