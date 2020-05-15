Share:

KARACHI - Sindh government has decided to establish six Infectious Diseases Hospitals, one each at the divisional headquarter, in the province.

The decision was made in a meeting held here with Chief Secretary Syed Mum­taz Ali Shah in the chair on Thursday, said a stat ement.

Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Chair­man Planning & Development Board Muham­mad Waseem, Finance Secretary Hassan Naq­vi, Health Secretary Zahid Abbasi, Secretary Works & Services Imran Atta Soomro and other officers attended the meeting.

The Sindh CS told that it would cost Rs 10 bil­lion to establish 400-bed Infectious Diseases Hospital in Karachi, and 200-bed Infectious Diseases Hospital each in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas and Shaheed Benazi­rabad.

He directed all the divisional commissioners to identify the land for establishing the Infec­tious Diseases Hospitals at the divisional head­quarter cities.

Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho told that 400-bed Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kara­chi would shortly be made functional and an institution would also be setup for training of paramedics.

The meeting also sanctioned Rs 180 million for upgrading the ICU of Liaquat University of Health & Medical Sciences Jamshoro.

The meeting also discussed various other health projects and it was informed that 88 schemes in health sector would be completed by December this year