LAHORE - Senior Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has reiterated that strict action will be taken against those, who stockpile wheat or other food items across the province. The Food Department is on full alert

in this regard and activities are underway in every district. Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken by the Food Department

Abdul Aleem Khan said that operations against hoarders have been intensified across the province and 44,000 tonnes have been taken in to custody at 610 places of Punjab.

He told that according to the details, 498 vehicles involved in illegal transportation wheat have been seized while 213 FIRs have been registered against the hoarders and legal action has also been initiated against them, accordingly. Aleem said that as per instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar steps would remain continue to pursue the hoarders.

In this regard, uniform action is being taken against flour mills and private parties across Punjab and no one is being allowed to store wheat for profiteer purpose.

He said that hoarding was the cause of illicit profiteering while the measures taken in this regard were proving to be beneficial for the wheat procurement drive already continue in Punjab. Aleem said that the Food Department was actively involved in actions against hoarding and the activities are being monitored on a daily basis while a report is also being submitted to him in this regard.

Aleem said that the wheat procurement drive in the province is going on successfully and In Sha Allah we will definitely achieve our target and provide wheat and atta to the people in large quantity.