LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Thursday said that non-seriousness shown by people might lead to spread of coronavirus beyond the handling capacity of the healthcare system. “The only option left, therefore, is to observe the laid down SOPs in letter and spirit.

Otherwise, the government would impose strict lockdown to save people from the dreadful disease”, he said while talking to media at CPO office here.

The Governor was speaking to media persons after inaugurating Water Filtration Plant at the Central Police Office (CPO) and receiving masks and PPEs worth Rs3.5 million from ABWA Hospital Managing Director Khurram Iftikhar at the Governor’s House on Thursday.

Speaking at the water filtration plant inauguration ceremony, the Governor said the filtration plants were being installed in jails and police lines in Lahore and other cities in the province.

He said the Punjab Aab-i-Pak Authority had also started functioning to provide clean drinking water to masses across the province.

Governor said four filtration plants were being installed in Balochistan in collaboration with the Al-Khair Foundation, which had donated 20 filtration plants. Sarwar Foundation Vice-Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar said on the occasion that the Sarwar Foundation had become the largest social welfare organization involved in providing safe drinking water and added it was primarily focusing on those areas, where people were compelled to drink unsafe water and becoming victim to water-borne diseases.

Perveen Sarwar said the Al-Khair Foundation had signed an agreement with the Sarwar Foundation to install 20 filtration plants and added that three plants had already been installed.

She said the work on remaining 17 plants was in full swing.

“I do hope that more filtration plants would be inaugurated before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Begum Sarwar said that my Foundation was also facing problems in the installation of plants owing to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions to save people from getting infected by the virus.

Still, she said, the installation of plants were being completed at a fast pace. She said the Sarwar Foundation was providing clean drinking water to some two million people in different cities on daily basis.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir thanked the Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Begum Perveen Sarwar for the installation of filtration plant in the Central Police Office. He said over 600 police officials and people coming from different parts of the province would be able to drink safe water and stay saved from water-borne diseases.