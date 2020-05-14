Share:

KARACHI - After establishing an isolation center to facilitate coronavirus patients and a free coronavirus testing center in Tharparkar, Thar Foundation has completed its first phase of “COVID-19 Community Relief Program” by delivering 2730 ration packages to deserving households in 90 villages of Taulka, Islamkot.

Each ration package includes food items sufficient to cover four to six weeks of nutritional needs for a family. The packages were delivered at the doorstep of 2730 eligible beneficiaries in line with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the Government of Sindh.

In Taulka of Islamkot, seven Union Councils, Seengharo, Sonal Bah, Islamkot Rural, Bapuhar, Giryancho, Khario Ghulam Shah, Jeeando Dars were the worst hit due to lockdown situation amid coronavirus pandemic and daily wage earners were desperately looking for such relief package.

Thar Foundation selected these seven Union Councils of Taulka Islamkot and identified 2730 eligible households after an extensive field survey, followed by a consultative process and proper verification of lists by the village elders, local administration and local body elected representatives.

Upon successful completion of the first phase of ration distribution, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Thar Foundation, Syed Abul Fazal Rizvi said that coronavirus has severely impacted all countries and to support COVID-19 relief efforts on multiple fronts in Pakistan, Chairman of Engro Corporation Hussain Dawood and Dawood Hercules Corporation had announced a commitment of PKR 1 billion.

“We are helping the federal and Sindh governments to establish Isolation centers, 6 Corona testing centers in secondary cities of Sindh and cash grants,” he said. As part of the community support, we have provided monthly ration packages to 2730 eligible households in Taulka of Islamkot under the umbrella of Thar Foundation, he added.

He said that Thar Foundation stands with its communities at this time of hardship and this complex task of ration distribution has been executed with a high level of transparency and efficiency.

He also thanked the Sindh Government, district administration of Tharparkar and Pakistan Rangers Sindh for their valuable support to make this operation a success.

Naseer Memon, General Manager Thar Foundation, was of the view that humanitarian response amid the Coronavirus pandemic is a very complicated and risky job. “Our dedicated teams reached out to more than 2730 families spread over 90 odd villages to assuage miseries of downtrodden people at this critical time”, he added.