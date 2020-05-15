Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Thursday took an in-depth analysis of existing beds, ventilators and other facilities in the hospitals keeping in view the possible spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and present available data.

The purpose of the thorough examination of the existing facilities was to collect real-time data and gauge capacity of the hospitals. The 20th consecutive meeting of the NCOC during Ramazan, also reviewed the latest situation of COVID-19, progress on implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines at the provincial level. Addressing the meeting in chair, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the provinces and hospital management had the responsibility to ensure verified data of coronavirus affected patients to take effective measures for mitigating the risk of the pandemic outbreak. He said the management of the provinces and hospitals had an important role to play for providing credible information where the provinces and the administration were doing an excellent job in this context and it should continue.

He said implementation of SOPs for non-spread of coronavirus during the past day at the provincial and district level was encouraging. Asad said the implementation of SOPs and guidelines for containing the risk of COVID-19 could only ensure public health and safety.

According to the NCOC, during the meeting, the interior minister said he had issued clear instructions the other day to implement the SOPs and guidelines for religious congregations, mosques, and markets.

Meanwhile, the nationwide tally of coronavirus cases soared to 35,788 with 1,452 new cases reported during the last twenty-four hours. Overall 13,561 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 13,341 in Sindh, 5,255 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,239 in Balochistan, 482 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 822 in Islamabad and 91 in Azad Kashmir.

A total of 9,695 patients have so far recovered from the virus whilst the death toll stands at 770 with 33 new deaths reported during the last twenty four hours.