

LAHORE (PR) The board of trustees of The Trust School invited their friends, donors and executives to visit the newly-built girl’s campus at Harbanspura.

President of the Trust School Farooq Naseem said that the current strength of the students is 4,000. Mujeeb Rasheed, MD of Mitchell’s emphasised on the importance of the teaching in mending minds of the children and also the constant scrutiny of the syllabus and the examination system for better evaluation of the students abilities.

CEO Tahir Yousaf said that the development and prosperity of country is dear to all of us and which is not possible without educating all classes of the nation.